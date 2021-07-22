ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

