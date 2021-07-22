AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 1,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

RERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target for the company.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

