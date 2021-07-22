Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

