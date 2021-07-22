Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.23.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.