Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AKUS. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AKUS opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Akouos has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Akouos will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the first quarter worth $94,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

