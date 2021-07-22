Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.64.

ACI opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

