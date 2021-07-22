Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALBO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $671.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.