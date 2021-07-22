Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ALBO stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

