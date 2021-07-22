Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 241,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,470,785 shares.The stock last traded at $181.18 and had previously closed at $179.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

