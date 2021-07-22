Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.69

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 17482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.