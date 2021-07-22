Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 5%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 4,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

ALGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

