Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.