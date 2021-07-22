Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

