Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

TKNO opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

