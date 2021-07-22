Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

