Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

