Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

ALSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

