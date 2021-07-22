Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Adam C. Smith Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) insider Adam C. Smith acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,881,369.22).

LON AIRE opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.96%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

