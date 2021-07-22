Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.