ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

