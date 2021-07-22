Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $237,560,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEVA opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

