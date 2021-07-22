Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 325,001 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 325.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,001 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.56% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.