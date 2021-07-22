Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.07% of BCTG Acquisition worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCTG opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

