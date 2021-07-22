Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

