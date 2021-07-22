Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.17% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NGAC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGAC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

