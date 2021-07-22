Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.09. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 12,838 shares traded.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 123,700 shares of company stock worth $1,067,553.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

