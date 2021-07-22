Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $57 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMZN stock opened at $3,585.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,407.47.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

