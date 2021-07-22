Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

AMZN traded up $35.22 on Thursday, reaching $3,620.42. 117,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,407.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

