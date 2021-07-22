Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.8% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN traded up $40.04 on Thursday, reaching $3,625.24. 67,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,407.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

