Ambrosus Price Tops $0.0308 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 761,073,055 coins and its circulating supply is 212,210,608 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

