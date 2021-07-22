Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amedisys by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of AMED opened at $256.15 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.99 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.93.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

