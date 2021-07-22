Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $68.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.