American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce $7.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the highest is $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 358.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $28.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $30.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.94 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,836,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

