American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 193.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 847,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 109.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.22 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

