American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on American Equity’s earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns. Nonetheless, American Equity’s fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer also remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt, and agricultural loans. The company's balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders. The company targets sales between $5 to $6 billion in 2021. Shares of American Equity outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

