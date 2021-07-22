American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOUT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $418.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

