Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1,013.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $156.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

