Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $34,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

