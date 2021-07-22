Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1,732.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,502 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $36,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,543,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

