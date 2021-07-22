Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $32.73 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $32,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.00. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

