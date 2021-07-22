Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $36,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.