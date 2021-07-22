Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 7,293 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000.

PMAR opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $30.81.

