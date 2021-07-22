Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $177,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

