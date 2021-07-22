Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.