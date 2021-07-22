Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 25,561 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

