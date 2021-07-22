Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

