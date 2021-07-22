Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000.

CATH opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

