Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 829,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

