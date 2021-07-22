Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 676,212 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of M&T Bank worth $180,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $174,481,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.76.

Shares of MTB opened at $133.05 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.