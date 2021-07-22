Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $119.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.90% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $119,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

