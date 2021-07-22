Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $169.32 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $169,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 103.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 67,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Northern Trust by 194.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 84,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $16,008,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

